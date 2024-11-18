Tyrone Squires Accepted Into Wayne State University's Corporate Mentor Program, Supporting First-Generation Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Future Business Leaders: Tyrone Squires Joins Wayne State's Prestigious Mentorship Program

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransparentRx proudly announces that Tyrone Squires , Founder and Managing Director, has been selected as a mentor in Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business Corporate Mentor Program . This prestigious initiative pairs professionals with first-generation, undergraduate business students, offering them one-on-one career guidance, professional development, and industry insights.

The program focuses on helping students who are the first in their families to attend college by fostering their professional identity and career readiness. Squires' selection as a mentor highlights his commitment to giving back and shaping future leaders in business and pharmacy benefits management.

“I'm excited to give back through the Corporate Mentor Program,” said Squires.“Mentorship has always been critical in developing leadership skills and ensuring long-term success in any industry. This program allows me to help the next generation of business leaders navigate their career paths with confidence.”

As a mentor, Squires will support students by providing:

. Personalized Career Guidance: Helping mentees set career goals and develop actionable plans.

. Industry Knowledge: Sharing his expertise in pharmacy benefits management and business strategies.

. Professional Development: Guiding students in building competencies, networking, and gaining real-world perspectives.

In return, Squires looks forward to gaining fresh perspectives from his mentees and reinforcing his legacy by shaping the next wave of industry professionals. The Corporate Mentor Program emphasizes diversity, inclusion, and the professional growth of both mentors and mentees.

About Tyrone Squires

Tyrone Squires is the founder and managing director of TransparentRx, America's first fiduciary-model Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM). A graduate of Michigan State University and Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business, where he earned his MBA, Squires is renowned for pioneering transparent, cost-effective pharmacy benefits management strategies. He is also the lead instructor for the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS®) program.

About the Mike Ilitch School of Business Corporate Mentor Program

The Corporate Mentor Program at the Mike Ilitch School of Business connects first-generation undergraduate students with seasoned business professionals to help them develop a clearer career vision, professional identity, and critical business skills. Mentors provide personalized guidance while helping to build students' confidence, competency, and industry knowledge.

