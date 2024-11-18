STEPN Apps Aim To Set A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title For Most Users To Complete A Remote One Mile Distance In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Sydney, Australia, November 18th, 2024, Chainwire

FSL is thrilled to announce an exciting new event to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) title as STEPN and STEPN GO attempt for most users to complete a remote one mile distance in 24 hours! This record-setting event will occur on November 23, 2024, running from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM UTC, inviting users from around the world to come together in a show of global unity, connectivity, and collective achievement.

Originally launched as the“Move and Earn” platform, STEPN has attracted over 5.6 million users and achieved 1 million Sneaker NFTs. STEPN GO builds upon this foundation with new, interactive challenges open to all, regardless of prior Web3 experience. This landmark initiative follows a series of successful collaborations for STEPN GO , which has previously teamed up with major brands such as G-SHOCK, adidas, and Snoop Dogg to deliver interactive, engaging experiences for fitness audiences.

Participants can join this attempt by logging into the STEPN or STEPN GO app on November 23 and completing a one-mile (1.61 km) walk or run anytime within the 24-hour event window. This milestone event unites fitness, health, and shared achievement, creating a meaningful way for users to contribute to a world record while emphasizing the strength of a connected, global community.

All participants in this challenge will receive exclusive badges in the app to commemorate their role in setting the world record. These digital badges serve as a lasting symbol of their contribution to this memorable event, reinforcing the spirit of a global fitness community united by purpose.

Those interested in participating can download the STEPN or STEPN GO app in advance to prepare for a challenge that will unite users from around the globe, breaking new ground in the world of fitness and connectivity.

About STEPN

STEPN is Web3's leading lifestyle app with over 5.6 million registered users. By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a virtual Sneaker NFT and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running. Over the years, STEPN has partnered with prolific brands like Adidas, Atlético De Madrid, Steve Aoki, and ASICS.

About STEPN GO

Building on the success of STEPN, the pioneering move-and-earn platform, STEPN GO aims to revolutionize social fitness in everyday life. Users can buy, borrow, or lend Sneakers to earn rewards by staying active. Rewards can be used to level up, cash out, or flex their online appearance, fostering physical activity and social connections.

About GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS:

The question“What's the fastest game bird in Europe?” inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, they deliver content through books, and via TV shows, social media, and live events. Their in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses worldwide to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.

Through their in-house production arm, GWR Studios, they create content for broadcasters, brand partners, and digital platforms.

The GWR Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.

Whatever the medium, their ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place.

For more information, users can visit