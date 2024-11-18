Paperclip Partners With Apis Productions To Provide Seamless Data Sovereignty And Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This integration changes the way private data is secured with innovative encryption of data in use

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced the integration of Paperclip's SAFE® encryption of data in use within Apis Productions' newly announced innovative insurance application called Opportunity Scout . Working with Paperclip, Apis will assure that any private consumer data is always encrypted throughout the transactional lifecycle.

“We chose Paperclip's SAFE as our data encryption technology partner to meet the expectations of the consumers and insurance distributors we serve,” said Peri Lane, CEO and Founder of Apis Productions.“SAFE is the only solution we found that can integrate seamlessly so there is no impact on the end user experience. More importantly, SAFE removes any personally identifiable information (PII) from exposure to ransomware attacks and data theft.”

Like Paperclip, Apis Productions has earned a reputation for groundbreaking solutions. Apis synthesizes advanced technologies and peerless creative acumen through their multidisciplinary team, delivering secure business growth solutions enhanced by distinctive design and compelling content.

Their latest innovation, Opportunity Scout, revolutionizes how life insurance distributors harness consumer interest, seamlessly matching potential clients with premium insurance offerings. Through close collaboration with each customer, Apis crafts a bespoke, branded platform that showcases their unique insurance portfolio.

To secure consumer privacy, Apis has integrated Paperclip's game changing SAFE encryption of data in use technology. This integration assures that all consumer private data is always encrypted, even when that data is in use.

“We have had the privilege of working with Apis Productions for many years,” said Suzy Tuck, Senior Vice President of Sales at Paperclip Inc.“This integration is another example of two technology companies integrating to provide next-level products and data security to the Insurtech community.”

Protecting consumer privacy has become paramount to every online transaction. Cybercrime is a global pandemic which is expected to cost the world over $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025. New regulations-such as the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) that goes into effect on January 17, 2025-are taking a hard line on encryption of data in use.

“Core integrations at the application layer like the work we're doing with Apis Productions, are the first step in regaining control of private data.” said William Weiss, CEO of Paperclip Inc.“We must collaborate to secure private data and knock cybercrime out of the headlines.”

The official announcement of the Apis Productions and Paperclip integration will be made at the NAILBA 43 Annual Meeting at the Gaylord National Harbor, Nov. 18-20, 2024. Peri Lane from Apis Productions and Suzy Tuck from Paperclip will be in attendance to highlight the value of strategic integration and take questions from attendees. The Paperclip team can be found at Booth 303 and featured at the panel Innovate & Elevate: Digital Solutions for all of Insurance Distribution on Wednesday at 9:15 in the Woodrow Wilson Ballroom.

About Paperclip Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and communicate our client's most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP. Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at .

About Paperclip SAFE®

Paperclip's proprietary SAFE® searchable encryption solution builds upon an established foundation of trust and collaboration earned from over three decades of consistent performance. Paperclip SAFE utilizes our team's in-depth knowledge of the data supply chain to ensure that private, sensitive, and controlled data is encrypted and removed from risk of data theft and ransom. Originally developed as an internal solution, Paperclip has operationalized SAFE for more than three years to protect the critical data behind our active customer base, including nine of the top 10 life insurance and annuity enterprises. With Paperclip SAFE, critical data assets are always encrypted, always available, and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit

About Apis Productions

Apis Productions has been an industry leader in innovative web design and software development for the insurance industry for the past 2 decades. With hundreds of happy clients from BGAs and IMOs to Carriers and Wealth Management firms, Apis Productions has moved the needle in the industry with their products, design, marketing, and consultative services.

About Opportunity Scout

Opportunity Scout, the latest technology offering from Apis Productions is a lead generation and management suite with robust reporting and processing capabilities. It allows agents and agencies to market directly to consumers and provides a comprehensive approach to life insurance sales. Opportunity Scout is supported by an end-to-end marketing library to help drive interest in life insurance and expand the market reach for its users.



