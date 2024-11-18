NIP Group And Evident Partner To Transform Third-Party Risk Management For Service Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NIP Group, a leading specialty insurance provider with over 35 years of underwriting expertise, has announced a strategic partnership with Evident, the third-party risk management solution for critical relationships. This collaboration is set to revolutionize risk management for service professionals, including tree care, landscaping, utility contractors, janitorial and maintenance, greenhouse growers, and more.

Evident's simplifies the Certificate of Insurance (COI) collection process, significantly improving compliance and reducing third-party risk. This seamless integration with NIP allows service professionals to focus on delivering exceptional service without the burden of manual compliance tracking.

"At Evident, we are committed to making third-party risk management accessible for every business where partnerships play a critical role," said David Thomas, Founder and CEO at Evident. "Working with NIP Group allows us to extend our technology to service professionals, ensuring they can operate more efficiently and with greater peace of mind."

With NIP Group's extensive experience in insurance underwriting and Evident's risk management technology, policyholders can automate the COI collection and tracking process. Service industry professionals can now streamline compliance with greater efficiency, allowing them to focus on their core business activities.

The collaboration can also enhance safety and reduce claims within the service industry. Leveraging NIP Group's proven safety management resources, businesses have realized reductions in claims frequency and severity. This focus on safety not only protects the workforce but also contributes to the overall efficiency and profitability of service businesses.

"This solution is a value-add proposition for NIP Group partners,"

said Tom Doherty, SVP of National Programs for NIP Group.

"It can eliminate additional costs assessed by insurance companies to businesses at policy audits, reduce the risk of uninsured losses, and mitigate the need for company staff members to perform the time-consuming task of obtaining and reviewing certificates of insurance to determine if they comply with complicated insurance standards."

About NIP Group

NIP Group is the leading specialty insurance provider, offering comprehensive package solutions and monoline insurance products for 25+ industries and 50+ classes. For more than 35 years, we've proudly partnered with best-in-class, A rated XV carriers and a trusted, national network of insurance brokers, working together to protect safety-focused organizations from coast to coast. Learn more at .

About Evident

Evident empowers businesses to thrive together. We make partnerships easy and secure by automating third-party risk management for our clients while streamlining the onboarding and compliance processes for our rapidly growing network of verified businesses-already millions strong. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises, we collect, verify, and monitor risk intelligence across critical vendors, suppliers, and customers. Driven by powerful AI and unique data insights, Evident proactively mitigates risks, enabling clients to stay ahead of threats and helping third parties grow essential relationships. Evident delivers confidence in every connection, helping businesses reduce risk, drive growth, and build stronger, more secure partnerships. Learn more at evidentid .

