King To Inaugurate 20Th Parliament's First Ordinary Session

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah is scheduled to open the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session on Monday, where he will deliver the Speech from the Throne.

The Senate will later convene a meeting, chaired by President Faisal Fayez, to read the Royal Decrees that include one postponing the start of Parliament's ordinary session to 18 November 2024, and a second summoning Parliament to convene for an ordinary session as of Monday, 18 November.

The Upper House will then elect members of the committee to prepare a draft reply to the Speech from the Throne.

Following the Senate meeting, the 138-member Lower House will meet in a separate session to elect its speaker as well as members of the permanent office, including deputy speakers.

Before amending the Lower House's bylaws, the first meeting used to be chaired by the eldest deputy. Now the MP with the longest membership will preside over the first meeting.

The Lower House will also from a committee to prepare a reply to the King's Speech and will elect members of its 20 permanent committees.

The replies of both Houses have to be referred to His Majesty in 14 days from the date of delivering the Speech from the Throne.

The 20th Lower House was elected on September 10 according to the 2022 Elections Law, under which 41 out of the Chamber's 138 seats were allocated to political parties lists.