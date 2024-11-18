BOS Secures $2.7 Million Defense Related Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of technologies, announced today that its Chain division has received a $2.7 million order from a subcontractor of one of its primary customers in the defense sector. The order is for delivery gradually by May 2025.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO:“This significant order underscores the BOS's ongoing efforts to expand its customer base and capitalize on the substantial increase in the defense budget. BOS has been actively working to engage with subcontractors of its primary customers, positioning itself as a trusted partner to help meet the rising needs of defense projects worldwide. I anticipate further opportunities as global defense spending continues to rise.”

Hagit Eliyahu, VP sales of the Supply Chain division:“We are thrilled to have secured this order, which reflects BOS' committed to leveraging its expertise and resources to drive growth in the defense segment.”

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations through its three specialized divisions.

Our Robotics division automates inventory processes, replacing manual tasks with advanced robots. The RFID division enhances inventory management by tagging and tracking items throughout the supply chain. The Supply Chain division embeds franchised electro-mechanical components directly into clients' products.

