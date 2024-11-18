Man Held For Murder During Wedding Ceremony In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 18 (IANS) A 28-year-old has been arrested for allegedly killing a man with a stone over a fight during a wedding ceremony here in Gurugram on Monday, Police said.
The victim was identified as Arun Kumar (28) a resident of Subhash Park, Uttam Nagar in Delhi.
According to the police, they received information from Gurugram Civil Hospital regarding the death of the victim due to injuries sustained in a fight.
Upon information, the police team of Police Station Sector-9A, Gurugram, reached the hospital, and after inspecting the body of the deceased, they kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem.
The brother-in-law of the deceased told the police that on the intervening night of 17/18, Arun had come to the Community Center at Basai village in Gurugram, with his other friends to attend a wedding ceremony, where Arun had an altercation with a person.
"During the function, the accused hit Arun with a stone due to which Arun received serious injuries behind his head and he died in the hospital," he told the police.
Following a complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Sector-9A, Police Station Gurugram.
During the investigation, the police apprehended the accused, Nitin alias Naitik alias Machhar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on Monday.
"During police interrogation, it was found that the deceased and the accused had come to attend a wedding ceremony in Basai village in Gurugram. While dancing at the wedding, they had an altercation over something, on which the accused hit the victim with a stone, which resulted in the victim's death," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.
Kumar said the accused has been produced before a court on Monday for further legal proceedings. The reason behind the incident will be known during police investigation, he said.
MENAFN18112024000231011071ID1108897413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.