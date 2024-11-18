Prime Minister Meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Abdullah Al Yahya, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, ways to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon, and a number of topics of common interest.