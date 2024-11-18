Polish minister criticizes Ukrainian’s ‘short memories’

(MENAFN) Polish Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has responded sharply to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's accusations that Poland is not doing enough to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. Zelensky had previously criticized members, particularly Poland, for failing to deliver promised MiG fighter jets and refusing to intercept Russian missiles over western Ukraine. Polish officials argue that these planes are necessary for Poland’s own defense and reject Zelensky’s suggestion that they are avoiding deeper involvement in the conflict.



In an interview with TVN24, Kosiniak-Kamysz defended Poland’s contributions, saying that the Ukrainians appear to have a “short memory” regarding Poland’s significant support. He emphasized that Poland has already provided substantial aid and will continue to do so, but noted that all assistance must align with Poland’s national security interests. The defense minister made it clear that if sending further aid would compromise Poland’s security, he would not proceed, asserting that no external force could pressure him to act against the country’s interests.



Kosiniak-Kamysz also referred to Warsaw’s current military strategy, which includes providing armored vehicles, artillery, and the maximum number of MiG-29 fighter jets available. The delay in receiving replacements, such as the F-35 jets, has led to Poland holding onto its remaining MiG fleet. Additionally, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has highlighted that Poland has contributed more to Ukraine than any other nation, and suggested that the issue of intercepting Russian missiles should be discussed within NATO. Meanwhile, Moscow has warned that any Western actions, such as Poland shooting down Russian missiles, would provoke a severe response.

