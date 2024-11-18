Malaysia Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Palestine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In response to Israeli on Palestinian territories, Malaysia's Prime declared that his country does not recognize Israel and will continue to support Palestine.

Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, made these remarks on Sunday, November 17, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Peruvian capital.

He stated,“The Malaysian will reject any proposal to establish ties or normalize relations with Israel. Our stance against Israel and in support of the Palestinian people is rooted in justice.”

He emphasized,“We will never recognize Israel and remain steadfast in supporting the Palestinian people's struggle in international forums.”

Anwar Ibrahim added,“Malaysia was the only country at the APEC summit to raise questions about the increasing Israeli violence against Palestinians. How can we talk about free trade and economy when the rights of a nation are being ignored? This is a matter of justice. Malaysia will continue to support the Palestinian people wherever necessary.”

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories persist. The Gaza Civil Defense Authority reported yesterday that dozens of people, mostly in the northern part of Gaza, were killed in recent Israeli strikes.

The United Nations and other organizations have strongly criticized the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

Malaysia's unwavering stance on Palestine reflects its commitment to justice and human rights on the global stage. As violence escalates in Gaza, Malaysia's call for action highlights the urgent need for the international community to address the humanitarian crisis and seek lasting peace.

The continued aggression in Palestinian territories not only exacerbates regional instability but also underscores the importance of nations like Malaysia advocating for accountability and justice. A collective effort is essential to address the plight of the Palestinian people and ensure their rights are upheld.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram