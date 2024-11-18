Every Woman's Marathon: A Celebration Of Strength, Inclusivity And Community

Runners take off from the starting line at Team Milk's inaugural Every Woman's Marathon. Credit: MilkPEP

Natasha Bedingfield performs at Team Milk's inaugural Every Woman's Marathon. Credit: MilkPEP

Alison Mariella Désir celebrates finishing Every Woman's Marathon. Credit: MilkPEP

28-year-old Khai Kurtenbach from New York broke the finish line tape held by two-time Olympian Des Linden and Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially compete in the Boston Marathon, to win the inaugural race before receiving her finisher medal from Olympic bronze medalist Deena Kastor. Kurtenbach entered the race with her mom, the woman who inspired her passion for running. Savannah local Meghan Seiter took second place at Every Woman's Marathon, followed by Amy Will from Minnesota.

A Marathon Designed for Women, By Women

Every Woman's Marathon was designed by Team Milk to be accessible and empowering, welcoming women of all abilities. This initiative counters the historical exclusion of women from marathons, which persisted until 1972, by creating a race that embraces diverse abilities and backgrounds. With over 40% of participants being first-time marathon runners and longer-than-average finish time, the event was a welcoming and empowering gateway into the world of endurance running for many women who never thought they could cross a marathon finish line.

Friends and family tracked runners and sent inspirational messages to encourage their runs on the Every Woman's Marathon app throughout the race. For those unable to be in Savannah, Every Woman's Marathon offered a virtual race on Strava for runners across the U.S. to finish 26.2 miles throughout the weekend at their own pace. To date, over 8,500 runners finished the virtual race.

"This marathon is a testament to the strength and solidarity of women, honoring the trailblazers who paved the way," said Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1967 and co-founder of 261 Fearless Inc. "Each woman ran for her own reasons, embodying the legacy and future of women in sports. Placing medals on finishers reminded me of the powerful movement we are part of. This is the start of something truly special."

A Weekend of Wellness and Empowerment

The marathon weekend offered more than just a race. The weekend started with a dynamic Wellness Fair & Expo at Trustees' Garden featuring community-building shake-out runs, restorative pre-race yoga and mobility classes, educational cooking classes, inspiring panels with the Every Woman's Marathon Captains Des Linden, Deena Kastor, Alison Mariella Désir, Kathrine Switzer, and Danielle McLaughlin, and more.

As runners made their way through the scenic streets and hallmarks of Savannah, including Taylor Square , Forsyth Park, and Savannah State University , they were met with mile-by-mile entertainment featuring local bands and artists, cheer squads, aerial performers, and more. Post-race, runners and their families enjoyed the Finish Line Festival , complete with dedicated recovery zones with expert stretchers, food trucks, DJ sets, and a surprise concert by singer Natasha Bedingfield .

"Running a marathon is an incredible accomplishment. I am thrilled to be a part of celebrating these women at the inaugural Every Woman's Marathon," said Natasha Bedingfield. "Music has this incredible ability to connect people and boost our energy. At an event where so many are pushing themselves physically and emotionally, music becomes a way to celebrate every step of the journey."

After crossing the finish line, runners received Every Woman's Marathon medals and recovered with chocolate milk and lactose-free chocolate milk to help their bodies repair, rebuild, and rehydrate. "Low-fat chocolate milk is a go-to recovery drink for athletes because it helps restore muscles to their peak potential quickly and replenish what the body loses during intense exercise-like running a marathon", says Sports Dietitian Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN who hosted cooking classes for runners during Every Woman's Marathon's Wellness Fair & Expo. "It offers the right balance of carbs and protein scientifically proven to help refuel exhausted muscles and replenish fluids, important nutrients, and electrolytes, including calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium, lost in sweat."

Community and Corporate Support

Every Woman's Marathon was supported by an incredible network of partners, including BMW, Fleet Feet, rabbit, HEALI, Feetures, Saalt, NAPS, SPIbelt, and GU, who provided unique experiences, exclusive gear, and moments for participants throughout the weekend. Team Milk partnered with

261 Fearless , Black Girls RUN! , Girls on the Run International,

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia , and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® throughout the year to raise money for causes that support women and girls nationwide. These organizations helped cheer on runners throughout the course, with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia hosting a pep rally and passing cookies to runners at mile nine. Both the Girl Scouts of the USA CEO, Bonnie Barczykowski, and Black Girls RUN! CEO Jay Ell Alexander

ran alongside the women.



Join the Movement

Since 2022, Team Milk has been on an inspiring journey to champion women marathon runners, growing a vibrant community of over 30,000 women. Every Woman's Marathon was thoughtfully designed by Team Milk and women in the running community as a powerful response to the unmet needs of women in endurance racing. Every Woman's Marathon will return in 2025, promising an even more exhilarating experience.

"Milk is the original performance drink - a time-tested fuel powering athletes for centuries. Milk has not only fueled performance but championed awareness, visibility, and inclusivity in sports," said MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani. "Every Woman's Marathon is about women uplifting one another, pushing past limits and self-doubt, and showing what's possible when we support each other. Join us in this journey and be part of a community that supports and inspires."

For more information on Every Woman's Marathon, visit EveryWomansMarathon or follow @EveryWomansMarathon on social media. For exclusive information and early bird registration benefits for Every Woman's Marathon 2025, join Team Milk at EveryWomansMarathon/join/ .

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.

SOURCE MilkPEP

