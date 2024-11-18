Diversified Facility Solutions Expands Nationally Under New Ownership And Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Facility Solutions (DFS) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, reflecting the company's growth from a regional leader in facility services to a national provider. With this expansion, DFS reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality facility maintenance solutions across the country while maintaining the same trusted brand that clients have relied on for years.

Leading this new chapter is Te'Andre Sistrunk, President/CEO of DFS. With over two decades of expertise, Te'Andre brings a refreshed strategic vision to DFS, enhancing its core services in project management, facilities maintenance, and janitorial solutions while expanding the company's reach. His background in facility services and his dedication to community-driven growth align seamlessly with DFS's mission.

A Focus on Community and Inclusion

As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), DFS remains dedicated to empowering the communities it serves by creating meaningful career opportunities and supporting diversity in every aspect of its operations. The new website highlights the company's MBE services, showcasing its role as a trusted partner for clients seeking to meet their diversity spend goals while benefiting from flexible, top-tier facility solutions.

"We're excited to embark on this new phase of growth while staying true to the values that have guided us," said Te'Andre. "This expansion allows us to bring our reliable and community-focused services to clients nationwide, without sacrificing the quality and integrity that have defined us."

What's Next

With the launch of its new website, DFS aims to provide a user-friendly experience that highlights the company's expanded service offerings, commitment to diversity, and dedication to client success. The website serves as a central hub for clients and partners to explore how DFS can support their facility management needs while making a positive impact in local communities.

For more information, please visit diversifiedfacilitysolutions

About Diversified Facility Solutions

Diversified Facility Solutions (DFS) is a leading Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) providing comprehensive facility management services across various industries. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and community, DFS offers facility maintenance, janitorial services, project management, and construction management solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients nationwide. Through its services, DFS creates meaningful career opportunities and fosters growth in every community it serves.

