Wedding Dress Designer Guillermo Pharis Expands His Brand To Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guillermo Pharis at his studio with a wedding gown

Guillermo Pharis Wedding Dress

Guillermo Pharis Wedding Gown

The emerging bridal designer opened a showroom in the District in Los Angeles.

- Designer Guillermo Pharis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guillermo Pharis , a wedding dress designer, is excited to announce the expansion of his brand to Los Angeles . With his exquisite designs and timeless-modern style, Pharis has become a sought-after name in the bridal industry , and his move to the West Coast is sure to bring even more success to his brand.

Pharis, who has been professionally designing wedding dresses for over a decade, began sketching at the early age of 9, started his bridal brand with a location in TriBeCa, New York City in 2019. The Designer established himself as a top new name in the industry. His unique and elegant designs have graced the runways of major fashion shows and have been worn by numerous of brides from all around the world, his wedding dresses have been in multiple venues from NYC to Hong Kong. With his expansion to Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, Pharis hopes to bring his signature style and impeccable craftsmanship to a new audience.

The decision to expand to Los Angeles was a natural one for Pharis, as the city is known for its vibrant fashion scene and is a hub for weddings and Hollywood events. "I am thrilled to bring my brand to Los Angeles and be a part of such a dynamic and creative community," says Pharis. "I am looking forward to collaborating with local vendors and meeting new clients who share my passion for beautiful and timeless dresses."

Pharis' new Los Angeles studio will offer a personalized and intimate experience for brides-to-be and special occasion custom gowns buyers. The potential clients can work closely with the designer to create their dream wedding dress or red carpet gown, brides will have the option of ordering from the current collections or making a custom made wedding gown. The designer is also expanding the brand through wholesale buyers for 2025. With this expansion, Pharis hopes to continue to elevate the bridal fashion industry and make every bride feel unique and unforgettable on her special day.

For more information on Guillermo Pharis and his designs, visit his website at . Follow him on Instagram @GUILLERMOPHARIS for updates on his new Los Angeles studio and upcoming collections.

Nicole Foster (Guillermo Pharis Bridal PR)

GUILLERMO PHARIS BRIDAL, INC.

+1 646-322-4959

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.