Pasaca Capital's Portfolio Company Kraftpal Technologies Celebrates Grand Opening Of First U.S. Plant In California

Promoting "Made in USA" and Sustainable through Innovative Technologies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasaca Capital's portfolio company KraftPal Technologies, a global leader in sustainable pallet solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its new production facility in Ontario, California, on November 14. This state-of-the-art automated plant, equipped with KraftPal's cutting-edge Palletonator technology, has an annual production capacity of up to 1.5 million eco-friendly corrugated cardboard pallets. This achievement represents a substantial advancement within the logistics industry, as it facilitates the reduction of carbon footprints and promotes the adoption of sustainable practices.

Dr. Charles Huang, the KraftPal team, and local leaders join together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the launch of the innovative U.S. production plant in Ontario, California.

KraftPal's innovative corrugated cardboard pallets, showcased at the new U.S. production plant

Dr. Charles Huang, Founder and Chairman of Pasaca Capital, the majority

shareholder of KraftPal, joined the representative of Governor of California, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates to commemorate this momentous occasion. The event underscored the transformative capabilities of KraftPal's revolutionary technology, propelling the logistics sector toward a more environmentally sustainable future.

Attendees witnessed a live demonstration of the Palletonator, KraftPal's fully automated production system. This innovative machine generates hundreds of customizable pallets per hour, which are 80% lighter than conventional wooden pallets. These pallets provide substantial cost savings in transportation fuel, superior shock absorption, and enhanced hygiene standards, rendering them a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional wooden pallets.

Dr. Charles Huang remarked, "We are committed to manufacturing in the US, particularly in California, where our global headquarters and homes are located. This investment in KraftPal aligns seamlessly with our core philosophy: providing unwavering support to portfolio companies that leverage cutting-edge technologies and products that have a profound positive impact on the environment and their customers."



As a "social ecological entrepreneur," Dr. Huang has consistently championed innovative business models to address global environmental and societal challenges. From implementing groundbreaking COVID-19 rapid testing strategies to founding Innova NanoJet Technologies for advanced air purification systems, and now supporting KraftPal's transformative initiatives in North America, Dr. Huang's unwavering commitment to sustainability remains steadfast.

The Ontario facility strategically positions KraftPal Technologies at the nexus of Southern California's logistics hub, ensuring prompt and efficient service to markets across the United States and Mexico. Martin Fishman, President of KraftPal USA, remarked, "Our mission to revolutionize the global pallet industry through environmentally friendly solutions is now fully operational in the United States, and this facility will play a pivotal role in assisting businesses in achieving their sustainability objectives. With our innovative technology and the surging demand for sustainable solutions, we are poised to catalyze supply chain transformation throughout North America."

KraftPal's clientele encompasses a wide range of industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The commencement of the new facility represents a significant milestone in assisting businesses in attaining their sustainability objectives while simultaneously fostering innovation within the logistics sector.

KraftPal Technologies,

A UK-based leader in sustainable pallet solutions, produces lightweight, recyclable cardboard pallets as an eco-friendly alternative to wood, reducing carbon footprints and deforestation. Its innovative Palletonator technology enables scalable, customizable production, transforming logistics for a greener future.

Learn more at .

About Pasaca Capital, Inc

Pasaca Capital Inc. is a

California-based investment company

focused on innovative technologies and products that improve the human condition. With a focus on medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrial & automation, and food sectors,Pasaca's portfolio companies and operations span globally.

Pasaca Capital has long upheld the ESG investment philosophy of "Caring for humanity, building a healthier planet," driving numerous innovative advancements. This mission has also earned its founder and Chairman, Dr. Charles

Huang, the honor of being named in in "the 2024 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection"

Learn more at .

