(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steam and Sauna Experts , have released findings from a unique analysis combining data from two pivotal research sources: the World Organization (WHO) and a peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health . This combined research offers insights into the potential for regular sauna use to reduce cardiac health risks, particularly for those leading sedentary lifestyles. Results suggest that consistent sauna bathing could reduce cardiac issues by as much as 27%, providing an alternative wellness pathway for individuals unable to engage in regular exercise.



This analysis merges findings from the WHO, which emphasizes the importance of physical activity in reducing cardiovascular diseases, with emerging data on sauna bathing benefits. The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health reports that frequent sauna users up to 4 to 7 sessions per week and experience a reduction in fatal cardiovascular events by as much as 50% compared to infrequent users. By cross-referencing these insights, Steam and Sauna Experts identified that individuals with limited exercise capacity may achieve notable cardiovascular health benefits through regular sauna sessions alone, with an estimated reduction of cardiac risks by up to 27% by 2030.



“By integrating WHO's data on physical activity with emerging research on sauna use, we've identified an estimated wellness approach for those who may face challenges with regular exercise,” said Juan D. Moreno from Steam and Sauna Experts.“While physical exercise is foundational for heart health, sauna bathing could offer a more accessible option, potentially allowing individuals with sedentary lifestyles to experience some comparable cardiovascular benefits.”



While the WHO strongly advocates physical activity as a preventative measure for non-communicable diseases, including heart conditions, this combined analysis underscores sauna use as a complementary approach. Sauna bathing increases heart rate and circulation, which may mimic some effects of light physical activity. Steam and Sauna Experts advise that while regular sauna use shows promise, it is most effective as part of a comprehensive approach to heart health.



For more information on this combined research and the potential heart health benefits of sauna use, visit Steam and Sauna Experts'. Additional information on cardiovascular health and physical activity can also be found on the American Heart Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites.



About Steam and Sauna Experts

Founded by wellness expert Juan D. Moreno, Steam and Sauna Experts is a premier provider of sauna and steam room solutions based in Miami, Florida. Dedicated to enhancing health and relaxation, Steam and Sauna Experts offers state-of-the-art steam rooms and saunas designed to promote wellness and quality of life.



