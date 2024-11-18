Dubai International Library Conference 2024 Concludes Successfully With Global Participation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





2,500 attendees from across the world from diverse professional, cultural, and knowledge-based backgrounds.



Over 70 speakers shared their expertise with visitors from more than 76 countries.



Leading organisations, including Clarivate, Naseej, Saudi Libraries Commission, and Follett, showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the library and information sector.

Nearly 70 panel discussions, workshops, and sessions explored a wide range of topics, including library systems, intellectual property, artificial intelligence.

Sessions discussed sustainable libraries, archival preservation, and the role of philanthropy in ensuring access to books.

The UAE, India, South Africa, Egypt, and Oman emerged as the most actively represented nations.

Dubai, UAE - November 18, 2024:

The inaugural edition of the Dubai International Library Conference (DILC) 2024 concluded with outstanding success and widespread participation, cementing its position as one of the most prominent events dedicated to the library and information sector both locally and internationally. Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library under the theme 'Our Libraries: Past, Present, and Future,' the conference ran from 15th to 17th November, bringing together over 70 global speakers and attendees from more than 76 countries. Leading the participation were the UAE, India, South Africa, Egypt, and Oman.

The inaugural Dubai International Library Conference attracted nearly 2500 registrants. Participants come from diverse knowledge, professional, and cultural backgrounds, including library and information specialists, academics, archive professionals, government officials, and decision makers in this vital sector. The event provided a platform for exchanging ideas and expertise while exploring the latest practices in the library and information field. The majority of attendees were young individuals aged between 18 and 45, reflecting the new generation's growing interest in fostering and advancing a culture of libraries.

The conference featured close to 70 workshops and panel discussions covering topics such as library systems, intellectual property, artificial intelligence, sustainable libraries, archive preservation and restoration, and the role of philanthropy in ensuring access to books.

On the sidelines of the conference, Clarivate, Naseej, Saudi Libraries Commission, and Follett showcased the latest technologies and innovations reshaping the future of library and information management across academic institutions and private sectors. This significant initiative provided a unique opportunity to explore advanced solutions, engage with industry experts, and discover products and services tailored to the demands of the digital age.

Guests and participants in the inaugural Dubai International Library Conference enjoyed an exceptional experience of authentic Emirati hospitality. A special gala dinner for VIPs was organised along the Dubai Creek, blending innovation with a celebration of rich Arab traditions. The evening featured a spectacular 12-minute drone show, creatively displaying the logos of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and the Dubai International Library Conference in a captivating visual performance.

DILC's inaugural edition concluded with a series of important recommendations and outcomes. Key highlights included promoting the use of artificial intelligence in libraries to enhance services, strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure to safeguard data and cultural assets, fostering collaboration among academic libraries to support research and innovation, and adopting open-access policies to ensure the availability of information. The recommendations emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage through digital archiving, supporting the local publishing industry, and enhancing the skills of library professionals through specialised training programmes.

At the conclusion of the event, the Supreme Committee of the Dubai International Library Conference hosted a recognition ceremony attended by HE Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. The ceremony honoured members of the scientific and organising committees, contributing institutions, and volunteers in appreciation of their outstanding efforts in ensuring the success of the conference's first edition. Their contributions were instrumental in achieving the event's goals of strengthening the role of libraries as key hubs for disseminating knowledge and building cultural bridges between communities.