NSF Announces Participation In Sustainable Foods 2025, CNBC Docuseries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This important discussion will offer relevant guidance, extending NSF's mission to improve human and planet by providing trusted assurance to businesses and consumers” - Sarah Krol, VP of Food and Nutrition at NSFANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NSF , a leading global public health and safety organization, is marking its 80th anniversary with new sustainability initiatives. Since 1944, NSF has been at the forefront of revolutionizing safety, developing science-based standards and providing certification services that have become the standard in the food, water and life science industries.



In January 2025, Lisa Spicka de Bevacqua, NSF's Director of Sustainability Consulting, will speak at the Sustainable Foods 2025 International Conference and Exhibition in London, UK. Now in its fourth year, the conference will convene more than 400 senior decision makers from across the value chain. NSF is a member of the Senior Advisory Committee, supporting programming alongside food industry leaders, government representatives and institutional investors.



Spicka de Bevacqua will participate in the“Quantifying Impact: Reporting and Disclosure of ESG Data within Supply Chains” panel discussion, covering data collection, regulatory compliance and reporting, and the challenges of stakeholder ESG engagement in the global food system.



"Businesses are increasingly facing stakeholder requirements to demonstrate sustainability across their supply chains," said Sarah Krol, VP of Food and Nutrition at NSF. "This important discussion will offer relevant guidance, extending NSF's mission to improve human and planet health by providing trusted assurance to businesses and consumers.”



NSF's commitment to innovation extends beyond its sustainability consulting services. The organization is actively working on solutions to reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and microplastics in water systems and support water reuse and conservation efforts in the face of climate change. It is also implementing animal welfare standards that improve both the quality of life for animals and the quality of food products.



As NSF marks its 80th anniversary, it remains committed to leading public health and safety innovation and shaping a healthier, more sustainable future for all. NSF is profiled in the recent“SDG Leaders” series, a collection of interviews featuring pioneering CEOs and thought leaders from around the globe who use the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as their blueprint. The docuseries offers a glimpse into what people can expect in the coming years as these organizations strive to tackle existential challenges, embedding the critical points of the sustainability goals at the heart of their work.



"The SDG Leaders interview was a great opportunity to reflect on our global impact over the last eight decades that transformed NSF into the go-to authority for health and sustainability solutions," said Pedro Sancha, President and CEO of NSF.“From ensuring the safety of the world's food supply chains and water systems to enabling the development of life-enhancing products and technologies, NSF continues to have a critical impact on our daily lives."



For more information on NSF and its services, visit nsf.



Eloise McKenna

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

email us here

NSF in SDG Leaders | NSF celebrates 80 years of improving human and planet health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.