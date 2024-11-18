Singapore's Public Sector Sees Decline In Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Nov 18 (IANS) Singapore's public sector emitted 3.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent for the fiscal year (FY) 2023, a 0.2-per cent decrease from FY2022, according to an official report issued on Monday.

The 'Greengovsg Report' released by the of Sustainability and the Environment detailed the public sector's environmental sustainability performance from April 1, 2023, to March 31 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The public sector's total electricity use in FY2023 was 5,449 GWh, up 1.5 per cent from FY2022. Meanwhile, the water use dropped 0.4 per cent to 33.4 billion litres.

Singapore's public sector produced 218.7 million kg of waste in FY2023, a 1.3-per cent increase from the previous fiscal year, due to more activities and higher footfall at public sector facilities after COVID-19.

The public sector sets a net-zero target around 2045, five years ahead of Singapore's national target by 2050.