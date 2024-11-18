US owes Iran USD1T

(MENAFN) The US owes Iran a trillion dollars for the decades of economic sanctions, a high-ranking executive in Tehran has stated, while censuring Washington of encouraging terrorism.



In a discussion on Saturday, Ali Shamkhani, who is the assistant of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, suspected the US-led West, which he labelled the “Arrogant Front”, of attempting “to use different tricks in the form of their own hybrid war” to undermine the nation.



The executive claimed said “the Americans themselves openly admit that they formed [the terrorist groups] ISIS and Al-Qaeda” in a bid to create a rift among Iran and its neighbors, as well as to defend its ally and Tehran’s arch foe, Israel.



Shamkhani criticized the United States for imposing sanctions on Iran, a practice that began following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. “Americans should pay a trillion dollars in damages to Iran because they held back our country for 25 years,” he stated.

