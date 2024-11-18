CRITEO HOSTS RETAIL MEDIA INVESTOR UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Live Webcast Available Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO ), the Commerce company, will discuss the Company's strategy for long-term sustainable growth during its

virtual Retail Media Investor Update today. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be accessible at that time on the investor section of the Company's website: .

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Criteo is the leading AdTech player in Retail Media, a space set to be the largest secular growth trend in advertising over the next several years. As an independent Retail Media business with technology leadership and unmatched scale, we're uniquely positioned to capitalize on this massive opportunity and outpace market growth while sustaining strong profitability."

The event will feature formal presentations and a Q&A session with senior leadership:



Megan

Clarken, Chief Executive Officer

Brian

Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer and President, Retail Media

Melanie

Zimmermann, General Manager, Global Retail Media

Sherry Smith, Executive Managing Director, Americas

Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer Sarah

Glickman, Chief Financial Officer

During this strategic update, management will discuss Criteo's differentiation, AI-driven product innovation and multiple growth drivers in Retail Media.

The recording will be available for replay after the event.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution

ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on

February 23, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted

Criteo's

business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo Corp

