BIO-TECHNE AND Alzpath ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASE RESEARCH

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced a strategic partnership with ALZpath, Inc to accelerate breakthroughs in

neurodegenerative research and treatment, including Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration leverages Bio-Techne's EllaTM fully automated, multiplexing immunoassay and ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody to provide the Simple Plex Human Phospho-Tau (T217) ALZpath Assay.

The ALZpath pTau217 (phosphorylated Tau217) antibody is the leading antibody used to detect the pTau217 biomarker. Increased levels of pTau217 are associated with amyloid plaques and tau tangles, the hallmark features of Alzheimer's disease.

Running the Simple Plex Human Phospho Tau 217 ALZpath Assay on the Ella system will enable researchers to detect the pTau217 signal in less invasive sample collection types, like plasma samples, in just 90 minutes with no manual intervention, increasing efficiency, scalability, and precision while providing the necessary data to help accelerate clinical decisions.

"Our partnership with ALZpath represents a major step forward in our commitment to advancing neurodegenerative disease research," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "We're excited to see the impact that this easy-to-use, hands-free platform will have on advancing research in this critical field."

"As cases of Alzheimer's disease continue to rise around the world, this collaboration provides an opportunity to leverage our proprietary pTau217 antibody to advance promising research and development of new treatments," said Chad Holland, CEO at ALZpath. "The integration of our pTau217 antibody into Bio-Techne's advanced immunoassay technology creates a unique toolset that will empower researchers around the world to explore new methods of treatment and validate benefits that may result from those interventions, pushing the industry forward."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit

or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair,

Vice

President,

Investor

Relations

& Corporate

Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About

ALZpath

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The novel ALZpath pTau217 antibody, integral to the most advanced, widely available blood-based tests to detect Alzheimer's disease, is transforming diagnosis and treatment monitoring, providing accurate and accessible tools for researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide. To help millions of patients in need, ALZpath democratizes access to its proprietary robust antibody, which is used by researchers, clinicians, and industry partners around the world to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and improve patient care.

To learn more about the company, please visit

and follow us on

LinkedIn .

Contact:

Nechama Rosengarten

[email protected]

551-444-0784

