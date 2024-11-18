Monica L. Baskin, Ph.D., FSBM, FABMR Joins Less Cancer Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bill Couzens, founder of Less CancerWARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Less Cancer announced that Monica L. Baskin, Ph.D., FSBM, FABMR has joined the nonprofit organization's advisory board. Baskin is professor of in the Division of Malignant Hematology/Medical Oncology and associate director of community outreach and engagement and associate director of equity at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. She also serves as assistant vice chancellor for community health equity within the Office of the Senior Vice Chancellor for the Health Sciences at Pitt.“We are delighted to have Dr. Baskin join our advisory board,” said Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer.“Her experience and expertise will be a huge asset to our organization.”Baskin has served on the National Cancer Institute Accelerating Rural Cancer Control External Advisory Board and as chair of the World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Continuous Update Project Global Expert Committee on Cancer Incidence. She is also a member of the first cohort of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Leaders Program, a member of the Executive Committee of the Council on Black Health and an authorized facilitator for nationally known training programs on unconscious bias.She earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology and sociology from Emory University and a Master of Science in community counseling and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Georgia State University. She is also a licensed psychologist. After graduating from Emory University, Baskin returned to the University where she was awarded a pediatric psychology fellowship. In 1997, she was made a Minority Fellow of the American Psychological Association.For over two decades, her research program has utilized community-engaged methods to better understand and address individual, family and environmental factors associated with the prevention and control of cancer and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Her work has earned her fellow status in the Society of Behavioral Medicine and the Academy of Behavioral Medicine Research.She is married and has two daughters. One of her daughters followed in her footsteps and attended Emory University where she studied neuroscience and behavioral biology and is currently a medical student. Her other daughter is pursuing an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering at her father's alma mater, Georgia Tech.For more information, visit .# # #About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as“Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer and cancer prevention. For more information, visit .

