Amir Receives Invitation From Kuwait Amir To Participate In GCC Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received a written message from Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which included an invitation to participate in the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) scheduled to be held in December in the State of Kuwait.

The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received the message during his meeting on Monday morning at his Amiri Diwan office with of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Abdullah Ali Al Yahya.

During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and advance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.