China Refrains From Criticizing U.S. Over Permission For Ukraine To Use ATACMS Against Targets In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China stopped short of criticizing the United States' decision to lift the ban on Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles inside Russia.

This follows from a comment delivered at a briefing by the spokesperson for the Chinese of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Now the most important thing is to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible. It is in the interests of all parties to cease fire and hostilities as soon as possible and seek a settlement,” Lin said.

At the same time, the diplomat did not utter a single word of criticism about the decision by the Joe Biden administration in the U.S., refraining from the traditional statements that, by donating weapons to Ukraine, the United States is "adding fuel" to the fire of conflict.

He reiterated Beijing's official position that China adheres to a consistent and clear stance on the Ukraine issue, always encouraging and supporting all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of crisis.

"China is ready to continue in its own way to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the "Ukraine crisis" (this is how the PRC refers to Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine - ed.)," added the spokesperson for MFA China.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, The New York Times , with reference to American officials, wrote that U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time allowed Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against targets inside Russia.

Commenting on the report President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said that the blows are not delivered with words, and that "the missiles will speak for themselves."

Photo: Getty Images