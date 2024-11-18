Kuwait Amir Envoy Delivers GCC Summit Invitation To Qatar Leader
DOHA, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Envoy of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya delivered on Monday a letter to Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which included an invitation to attend Kuwait's GCC Summit on December first.
The letter also focused on bilateral and historic relations between the two countries.
The invitation was delivered during Al-Yahya's meeting with Qatari Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani. (end)
