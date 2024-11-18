Abkhazia's President labels ongoing protests in capital Sukhum as "attempted coup"

(MENAFN) Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania has labeled the ongoing protests in the capital, Sukhum, as an "attempted coup," following clashes over a controversial agreement with Russia. In an interview with RT, Bzhania stated that while he is committed to staying in office, he is open to holding early to address the opposition's demands.



The protests erupted as the Abkhazian parliament debated a deal allowing Russian companies to invest in the region. Opponents of the agreement argue that it would give Russian businesses undue influence and have called for Bzhania's resignation. The president, however, defended the agreement, emphasizing Russia’s vital role in Abkhazia’s security and accusing the opposition of using "inflammatory rhetoric" to destabilize the government.



On Friday, demonstrators stormed government buildings, demanding the president step down. Clashes with police led to several injuries. In response, the government postponed the ratification of the agreement and promised to address protesters' grievances once the buildings were cleared. Despite the pressure, Bzhania reiterated his commitment to resolve the situation through dialogue but made it clear he would not resign.

