Dry Weather To Prevail In J&K Till November 24: Met
Date
11/18/2024 6:59:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar Monday said, dry weather will prevail in Jammu and Kashmir and that light rain and snow is expected in the region on November 24.
“Generally dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir from 18th to the evening of 23rd November. During the late night of 23rd November to the forenoon of 24th November, light rain and light snowfall over higher reaches are likely at scattered places in the Kashmir Division and isolated areas in the Jammu Division. From 25th to 30th November, generally dry weather will prevail.”
The MET Centre also issued an advisory stating,“Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 1-2°C at many stations in the Kashmir Division and a few places in the Jammu Division over the next five days.”
Tourists, trekkers, and travelers have been urged to“follow administrative and traffic advisories,” especially in regions prone to snowfall.
