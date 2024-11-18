Library Talks Offers Creative Approaches To Develop Children's Skills

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 18 November 2024:

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is offering a range of creative workshops for visitors to its public libraries as part of the 'Library Talks' initiative, which falls under the umbrella of its 'School of Life' project. This initiative aims to build bridges between creatives and their audience, enhancing their contributions to Dubai's cultural scene and solidifying the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator

for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Throughout November,

there will be

three interactive workshops led by Dutch author and illustrator Eva Eland, who will inspire children and youth to unleash their talents and acquire new life skills that support personal growth and development. On 20 November, the 'Where Happiness Begins' workshop, in collaboration with the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), will take place at the House of Wisdom Library.

Attendees will create postcards that capture joyful moments, encouraging creative thinking. On 21 November, the 'Where is the Cat?' workshop at Al Mankhool Public Library will focus on enhancing self-awareness by understanding personality differences and the needs of others through interactive activities, sparking their imagination. On 22 and 23 November, Al Safa Art and Design Library will host the 'Crafting Powerful Stories: Emotion in Picture Book Writing & Illustration' workshop, where participants can explore innovative methods in writing and illustration. This workshop will guide them in combining colours, symbols, and illustrations with text to create stories that reflect their personal experiences, ideas, and emotions in unique ways.

As part of the UAE's 53rd

Eid Al Etihad celebrations, Al Safa Art and Design Library will host a poetry evening on 29 November titled 'The Joy of a Nation.' The event will feature Emirati poet Musabeh Alkaabi and will be moderated by poet Jamal Alshaqsi. Alkaabi will recite a selection of his Nabati poems, expressing themes of pride, belonging, and love for the homeland while reflecting on the founding fathers' legacy and their role in establishing the nation.

Poet Musabeh Alkaabi is regarded as one of the leading figures in Emirati Nabati poetry, and he

has proudly represented the UAE at numerous international forums and events. Al Kaabi has also published several notable poetry collections, including

Diwan Al Oud Al Cambodi, released as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Initiative for Literary Creativity, as well as

Rahat Al Nahar,

Sabaa Arwah, and others.

Looking ahead to January, Dubai Public Library branches will host three sessions by Omani author, novelist, and poet Bushra Khalfan, the first discussing historical narrative in novels and the second on storytelling and creative writing techniques. Dubai Culture will also provide Al Wasl University students with copies of Bushra's novels 'Dilshad: The Story of Hunger and Satisfaction' and 'Dilshad: The Story of Blood,' for a critical reading ahead of the session that will offer a critical discussion of these novels between the author and the students.

Eva Eland, the author and illustrator of these workshops, is celebrated for her contributions to children's literature. Her career includes publishing several books, including

'When Sadness Comes to Call'

and

'Where Happiness Begins', which have earned her numerous awards, such as the Klaus Flugge Prize and the V&A Illustration Award. Eland has also been nominated for several prestigious honours for her illustrations, which touch on various human themes, making her an inspiring figure for art and children's literature fans. Bushra Khalfan, a founding member of the Omani Society for Writers and Literati, is one of Oman's most prominent authors, with numerous short story collections and novels that have garnered her several awards. She has also served as a judge for various competitions across Oman and the GCC.



