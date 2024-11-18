News agency reports that UK could be low on Storm Shadow missiles for Kiev

(MENAFN) The UK has not provided Ukraine with any Storm Shadow missiles for several months, likely due to dwindling stockpiles and a strategic decision to conserve them for more impactful use, according to a report by *The Times* on Sunday. Sources indicate that the UK military may be holding back on further shipments of these long-range missiles, as its reserves have reached a level deemed too low by military officials to risk further depletion, especially with some missiles needing to be kept for national defense.



This development comes amid a shift in the UK’s relationship with Ukraine since the Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, took office in July. Reports earlier this month suggested that tensions had risen between the two countries, with Ukrainian officials noting the absence of new Storm Shadow deliveries. While Ukraine has used these missiles for strikes on Russian-held territories like Crimea, UK defense sources suggested that the government is reluctant to approve more missile transfers unless Ukraine is granted permission to use them for attacks deeper into Russian territory.



The UK Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the current state of missile stockpiles but reiterated its commitment to supporting Ukraine. The decision to withhold or limit Storm Shadow missile transfers comes amid concerns that allowing Ukraine to use these weapons against Russia could escalate the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that such actions would significantly change the nature of the war and could involve NATO more directly.

