Tehran cautions it could enlarge nuclear program

(MENAFN) Iran has warned that it could escalate its nuclear program if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passes a resolution critical of the country. Foreign Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a televised interview on Saturday, emphasizing Tehran's willingness to cooperate with the UN atomic watchdog as long as it avoids pressure.



Araghchi’s remarks come ahead of a meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors next week, where countries like France, the UK, and Germany are reportedly pushing for a resolution that would increase monitoring of Iran's nuclear sites. The resolution aims to impose stricter controls on Iran's nuclear activities, but Tehran has repeatedly stated it will not cooperate under pressure.



The foreign minister stressed that Iran’s approach to the IAEA has been entirely professional, stating that the agency should limit its work to technical matters and refrain from political interference. He warned that if a resolution critical of Iran is adopted, Tehran would take reciprocal actions, which could include expanding its nuclear program. Araghchi also conveyed this stance to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his recent visit to Iran.



Iran's nuclear program has long been a point of contention, with the West accusing the country of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons, despite Iran's denials. The 2015 nuclear deal, which set limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, collapsed after the US withdrew in 2018. Since then, Iran has significantly increased its uranium enrichment, and efforts to revive the agreement have stalled. Araghchi stated that Iran is open to renegotiating the deal, but only if the West is willing to base it on mutually beneficial terms.



IAEA chief Grossi, following his visit to Tehran, noted that Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities are approaching the threshold for nuclear weaponization. He urged both Iran and world powers to accelerate negotiations, warning that ongoing regional tensions are narrowing the window for diplomacy. Grossi also cautioned against any military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, citing the potential for catastrophic radiological consequences for the region.

