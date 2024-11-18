10 Bollywood Movies On OTT To Celebrate International Men's Day 2024: Shershaah, Sardar Udham And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) International Men's Day 2024 is the perfect occasion to appreciate men's strength, resilience and emotional depth through compelling stories. From gripping dramas to heartfelt comedies, these films showcase men's journeys, struggles, and triumphs, offering both inspiration and entertainment.

We have chosen Hindi films released after 2020. Whether tales of leadership, sacrifice or modern relationships, these movies have something for everyone.

Sardar Udham (2021)

Plot: A powerful biographical drama portraying Sardar Udham Singh's unwavering resolve to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and his pivotal role in India's fight against British colonial rule.

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah (2021)

Plot: A biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, showcasing his bravery, sacrifices, and love during the Kargil War, cementing his place as a national hero.

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Plot: A relentless cop unites with his counterparts to thwart a massive terrorist plot while battling personal and professional challenges in this gripping action drama.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Where to watch: Netflix

Jersey (2022)

Plot: A former cricketer struggles against age and adversity to make a comeback, inspiring his son with his resilience and passion for the sport.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Where to watch: Netflix

Dasvi (2022)

Plot: An imprisoned politician decides to complete his 10th-grade education, discovering personal growth while also inspiring others through his unconventional journey.

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur

Where to watch: Netflix, JioCinema

Raksha Bandhan (2022)

A heartwarming story of a man's sacrifices for his sisters, showcasing familial bonds and the emotional weight of love and responsibility.