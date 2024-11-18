Masked neo-Nazis walk in US Columbus, Ohio

(MENAFN) A group of masked neo-Nazis marched through downtown Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans. Dressed in black and wearing ski masks, the men were filmed walking through the Short North district, carrying black flags emblazoned with red swastikas. In a shared on social media, the marchers can be heard shouting offensive slurs, including "Bow down, n****r" and "Get the f**k out my country." It remains unclear which group the men belong to, but their presence caused public outrage, with some bystanders confronting the marchers and hurling insults. Thankfully, there were no reports of violent clashes.



Ohio officials, including Governor Mike DeWine, swiftly condemned the march, asserting that hate and bigotry have no place in the state. The city of Columbus also issued a statement, emphasizing that no one should be intimidated or harmed due to their identity, beliefs, or relationships. Local leaders, such as city attorney Zach Klein, expressed their disapproval, urging the marchers to leave and never return. Lee Shapiro of the American Jewish Committee called the march a troubling example of growing bigotry in the US. Authorities are investigating the incident, although no arrests have been reported as of yet. The FBI has noted an increase in hate crimes in the US, with anti-Semitic incidents rising, particularly after the Gaza conflict in October 2023.

