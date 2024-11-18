Pentagon publishes follow-up on aliens

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has reiterated that there is no evidence to support claims of extraterrestrial activity, despite a significant increase in reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). According to an unclassified report from the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was released on Thursday, the military has received 485 new reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) between May 2023 and June 2024.



The report highlights a substantial rise in UAP sightings, but emphasizes that 118 cases have already been resolved, with all of them attributed to “prosaic objects” like balloons, birds, and unmanned aerial systems. The AARO, which was established in 2022 to investigate UAPs, continues to analyze unresolved cases, many of which remain unexplained. However, the report stresses that none of the cases investigated so far suggest the presence of advanced foreign technology or extraterrestrial life.



The document also highlights the importance of ongoing funding and research into UAPs, particularly due to concerns about potential national security risks. Military pilots have reported close encounters with UAPs during training exercises, raising concerns about airspace safety. If any cases are found to involve foreign adversarial aerospace capabilities, the AARO has promised to notify Congress immediately.



While the Pentagon maintains that there is no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial life, the department's stance has faced criticism from independent researchers and conspiracy theorists, some of whom believe the government is concealing evidence. The report comes after allegations from whistleblowers, including former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who claimed that the US government has been involved in secret programs to reverse-engineer extraterrestrial materials. However, the Pentagon has denied these claims, asserting that it has found no evidence to substantiate them.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896706