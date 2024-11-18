Listing reasons which clarify why Trump won

(MENAFN) Harry Truman once remarked that "polls are like sleeping pills"—designed to lull voters into complacency on election day—and the 2024 US presidential election proved this point once again. Donald Trump, against expectations, emerged victorious, securing both the electoral and popular vote. His win not only reminded people of his 2016 triumph, but it also highlighted how much the country had changed and how well ran his campaign.



Trump’s success can be attributed to five key factors. First, Republicans, having learned from 2020, were more organized in handling early and postal this time around, effectively neutralizing one of the Democrats' potential advantages. Second, Trump managed to retain his traditional voter base while also making significant inroads with more diverse groups, including younger voters, women, and people of color—especially Latino men, who swung sharply towards Trump compared to 2020.



Third, the appeal of a "steady hand" that seemed to favor Biden in 2020 gave way to Trump's image as the more experienced leader in 2024. Despite his eccentricities, Trump’s directness and perceived authenticity resonated with voters, whereas Kamala Harris failed to establish a coherent public image during her time as vice president. Democratic strategies to present her as a unifying figure didn't work, leaving Trump, despite his flaws, more relatable to voters.



The narrowing of Trump’s gap among Latino men is particularly striking: from a 34% deficit to just a 6% gap. Additionally, Trump's support among younger voters grew, especially in the 18-29 and 30-44 age groups. The Republican embrace of issues like cryptocurrency, social media, and UFC also helped attract younger voters who felt disconnected from the Democrats. Finally, while Hollywood and many celebrities were vocally anti-Trump, his campaign engaged popular social media figures and influencers, which helped connect him with a broader, more youthful audience.

