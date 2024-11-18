UK's two aircraft carriers show significant vulnerabilities in simulated war games

(MENAFN) The UK's two aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, have been shown to have significant vulnerabilities in simulated war games, according to The Times. These war simulations, which tested the Royal Navy’s capacity to withstand an overwhelming enemy force, concluded that the carriers were often "sunk" due to their susceptibility to missile attacks. Despite being designed to project power globally, both ships—commissioned in 2017 and 2019—are vulnerable to modern anti-ship ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, particularly from adversaries like China, which is enhancing its missile and radar capabilities.



Sources within the British military have indicated that the navy pushes its assets to their limits during such drills, sometimes resulting in the loss of carriers in these simulated conflicts. As the UK military struggles with budget cuts, discussions are reportedly taking place about whether aircraft carriers are essential for modern warfare. While there have been talks about possibly decommissioning one carrier to save costs, experts argue that the UK would not risk reducing its naval capabilities, particularly in the context of NATO commitments.



Former First Sea Lord Alan West defended the strategic importance of aircraft carriers, pointing out that nations like China, the US, and India are increasing their own carrier fleets. Meanwhile, UK defense officials have raised concerns about the overall readiness of the armed forces, with Defense Secretary John Healey acknowledging that the military is underfunded and lacks sufficient resources.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896680