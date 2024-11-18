Trump takes into consideration Fox News host for top economic spot

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is reportedly considering Larry Kudlow, the host of Fox Business Network, for a key economic position in his upcoming administration, according to the *Wall Street Journal*. Kudlow, who served as director of the National Economic Council (NEC) during Trump’s first term, is being eyed for a potential role either leading the NEC or the Treasury Department. Sources indicate that Trump has maintained regular contact with Kudlow, who was recently a guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.



However, Bloomberg reports that Kudlow has expressed to Trump’s team that he does not want to return to government service. The *Wall Street Journal* further notes that Kudlow is being considered more seriously amid a tense rivalry between other Treasury candidates, Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, both of whom have made aggressive pushes for the position, irritating Trump. Trump has also discussed other potential economic appointments, including former trade envoy Robert Lighthizer and Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896675