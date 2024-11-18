US nuclear-powered submarine gets entangled in fishing net off coast of Norway

(MENAFN) A US nuclear-powered submarine, believed to be the USS Virginia, got entangled in a fishing net off the northern coast of Norway, disrupting a local fisherman’s halibut haul. Captain Harald Engen of the Oygutt fishing vessel had just caught 200kg of halibut when his nets were dragged two nautical miles by the submarine. The incident, which took place on Monday near Tromso, resulted in the net being lost at sea, with only a buoy remaining.



The submarine, part of the US Navy's efforts to deter growing security concerns in the Arctic region, had its propellers caught in the net. Though the event was initially not publicly acknowledged, the US 6th Fleet confirmed the investigation. Engen, who was notified by the Norwegian Coast Guard, joked that the unusual encounter would make a great pub story, though he hopes to be reimbursed for the lost fishing equipment, with a formal claims process for damage to civilian property in place. Norway, a NATO member, frequently sees US naval presence in the area due to ongoing tensions with Russia.

