Trump means business this time

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has quickly moved to assemble his new administration, and this time his team is more prepared than in 2016, when both Trump and many of his supporters were unsure of his victory. While it’s still early to make definitive assessments, the makeup of his proposed largely reflects the and ideological coalition that has gathered around him. To outsiders, the team may seem diverse, but it aligns with Trump’s long-standing views.



Contrary to the image promoted by his critics, Trump is not an unpredictable or erratic figure. His character and mannerisms may be unconventional, but his worldview has remained consistent for decades, evident from interviews dating back to the 1980s. He has long maintained that communism is evil, allies should pay their fair share, and the US should secure favorable deals on the global stage.



Trump’s personal style is significant, but his political philosophy is the key. He embodies a set of traditional Republican values, including the belief that America is the most powerful and exceptional country, though not a global hegemon. America must be the strongest, especially militarily, to defend its interests without necessarily engaging in global affairs. For Trump, profit is paramount, in line with his business background, and he rejects excessive government regulation and the overreach of bureaucracy, echoing the sentiments of libertarian figures like Elon Musk.



One notable distinction between Trump’s approach and that of traditional Republicans is the reduced emphasis on ideology, particularly in international politics. Domestically, he rejects progressive agendas like the “Woke” movement and the imposition of minority rights as central political priorities. However, conservatives around Trump, such as former ambassador Ric Grenell and billionaire Peter Thiel, are more moderate on social issues, with both being openly married to men, showing a shift toward pragmatic rather than ideological conservatism.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896668