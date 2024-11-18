RFK Jr. claims Covid measures did more harm than good

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed his belief that the government's response to the pandemic did more harm than good, accusing authorities of using the crisis as an opportunity to increase their power rather than focusing on genuine public health. Speaking to RT DE in Berlin in August 2020, Kennedy argued that took drastic actions, such as lockdowns and mandatory vaccines, without properly assessing the risks and consequences of these measures. He warned that policies designed to protect people from Covid-19 led to severe economic fallout, including unemployment, isolation, food shortages, and the destruction of the middle class.



Kennedy, who has been a vocal critic of the global pandemic response, asserted that the measures taken were more about consolidating power than protecting public health. He also emphasized his support for vaccines, but only those that are safe and free from financial conflicts of interest, specifically criticizing the influence of the vaccine industry on regulatory agencies.



Further, Kennedy took issue with the increasing focus on technology in healthcare, particularly the views of figures like Bill Gates, whom he accused of promoting the idea that human health can only be maintained through technological solutions like vaccines, while neglecting more traditional aspects of health such as nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene. He also criticized the widespread use of genetically modified crops and chemical fertilizers, which he argued contribute to poor nutrition.



Having long been a skeptic of vaccines and an advocate for organic farming, Kennedy’s nomination by President-elect Donald Trump to lead key health agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH has raised eyebrows. If confirmed, Kennedy has promised significant reforms to these agencies, which he has frequently criticized for their practices and policies.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896667