Death toll from Israeli airstrikes, artillery attacks in Gaza Strip raises

(MENAFN) The death toll from Israeli and artillery in the Gaza Strip has risen to 96 martyrs, with many more or missing. Over 72 of the were killed in massacres carried out by Israeli forces in Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza.



According to state-run media, Israeli forces executed four separate massacres in Beit Lahiya, resulting in over 72 deaths. Additionally, two other massacres were reported in the Nuseirat and Al-Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza, where bombings of civilian homes claimed 24 lives.



Most of the casualties occurred in Beit Lahiya, where Israeli forces conducted relentless bombing raids on residential areas, including the nearby Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza City (north), Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps (center), and Rafah city (south). Eyewitnesses reported widespread destruction from the airstrikes.



The Palestinian Information Center confirmed that Israeli warplanes targeted homes in the Beit Lahiya area. One bombing resulted in 50 martyrs, and another airstrike killed 15 people, based on initial reports.



Witnesses described the devastation caused by Israeli airstrikes on a five-story building in Beit Lahiya, where at least 50 people were killed and several others injured. The building, housing more than 70 displaced people, collapsed, burying its occupants.



In a separate attack in Beit Lahiya, Israeli shelling killed 15 more Palestinians, while another bombing of a shelter for displaced persons took the lives of two others.



The recovery efforts for the victims in Beit Lahiya have faced significant obstacles due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defense and ambulance services, which have been severely restricted by the Israeli siege on the area.



Earlier reports indicated that Israeli forces continued to target homes in Jabalia refugee camp, using robots and barrel bombs, causing entire neighborhoods to be destroyed. Meanwhile, seven Palestinians, including a child, were killed, and several others were injured in a targeted attack on a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp. Two additional civilians were killed in Israeli shelling near the camp’s entrance on Salah al-Din Street the previous night.

