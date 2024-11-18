Kiev, several other Ukrainian cities get hit by powerful explosions

(MENAFN) On Sunday morning, Kiev and several other Ukrainian cities were hit by powerful explosions as Russia launched its most significant missile offensive since August. The attack primarily targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, intensifying fears of prolonged power outages and further psychological strain on the nation as winter approaches.



Ukrainians had been anticipating such an assault on their already weakened energy grid for weeks. Ukrainian Energy German Galoshenko confirmed on Facebook, stating, "A large-scale attack on our energy system is underway. The enemy is focusing on electricity generation and transmission facilities across the country."



As the missile barrage began, air defense systems engaged drones over Kiev, while powerful explosions were heard in the city center. In response, authorities cut power in parts of Kiev, surrounding areas, and the Dnipropetrovsk region as a safety measure to prevent further damage.



In the Volyn region in the northwest, energy infrastructure sustained damage, but details were kept secret for security reasons. In Mykolaiv, a city in the south, two people were killed in a drone strike, according to local officials. Explosions also affected Zaporizhzhye in the southeast and the Black Sea port of Odessa.



Further blasts were reported in Krivi Rih, in the south, and Rivne, in the west. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sebiha denounced the attack, calling it "one of the largest air strikes ever carried out by Russia," and condemned the use of drones and missiles against civilian areas and critical infrastructure.



Sebiha also suggested that the attack was Russia’s "real response" to recent diplomatic exchanges with leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



In response to the heightened threat, NATO member Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, took precautionary measures by deploying its air force within its own airspace. Poland’s military heightened its defense readiness, activating air defense and radar systems in response to the missile and drone strikes.



The Ukrainian Air Force urged civilians to take cover and issued frequent updates on the movement of Russian missiles, including cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic types. In Kiev, falling debris from the attack damaged an apartment building, injuring at least two people.

