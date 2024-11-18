Pete Higgseth encounters significant obstacles in his Senate confirmation process due to past controversies

(MENAFN) Pete Higgseth, nominated by Donald for Secretary of Defense, is encountering significant obstacles in his Senate confirmation process due to past controversies, including sexual assault allegations and tattoos linked to extremist ideologies. Under typical circumstances, such issues would make his confirmation unlikely, but these are far from ordinary times in Washington.



According to the Associated Press, Higgseth, a Fox News host, was selected by Trump as one of several controversial nominees, raising concerns in the Senate. In order to assume control of the Pentagon and oversee 3.4 million personnel, Higgseth requires Senate approval, and Trump is expected to publicly pressure lawmakers to support him.



Recent revelations have complicated Higgseth’s confirmation process. In 2017, the former soldier, who served three tours, was investigated for sexual assault in California. Although no charges were filed following a police report from an unidentified woman, questions about the thoroughness of his background check persist. Higgseth later settled the matter through a non-disclosure agreement, confirming the encounter was consensual but keeping the financial details private.



In addition to the sexual assault allegations, Higgseth's tattoos have raised concerns. In 2020, the Army National Guard excluded him from a deployment for Joe Biden's inauguration due to his tattoos, which include the Jerusalem Cross and the phrase "Deus Vult"—symbols associated with the medieval Crusades. These tattoos have sparked accusations from some colleagues who label him a “potential white nationalist,” heightening the scrutiny surrounding his nomination.

