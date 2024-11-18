Israel’s government legal adviser finds herself at heart of political controversy within Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition

(MENAFN) Ghali Bahar Miara, Israel’s adviser, has found herself at the heart of controversy within Prime Netanyahu’s coalition, especially as some of the most vocal ministers call for her dismissal. While the government seeks to concentrate power and erode norms, Miara remains committed to her role and upholding the law.



In a letter sent last Thursday to Netanyahu, Miara urged him to reconsider his support for Itamar Ben-Gvir as Minister of National Security. The letter was part of a larger legal argument in response to a petition before the High Court of Justice, which calls on Netanyahu to use his authority to remove a minister whose conduct poses a danger to Israel’s democratic framework. Miara outlined Ben-Gvir’s interference with law enforcement, including his support for violent police actions against demonstrators, his efforts to block humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, and the failure of police to intervene during riots in Beit Lid. Miara also highlighted how Ben-Gvir’s political influence over police officers damages public confidence in law enforcement.



Miara’s intervention is a reminder to Netanyahu of a key truth he may wish to downplay: Ben-Gvir’s appointment, and the controversial actions that followed, stem directly from Netanyahu’s own government. As such, Netanyahu cannot escape his collective responsibility for Ben-Gvir’s actions.



Before receiving Miara’s letter, Netanyahu was reportedly aware of the growing legal and public pressure, warning that if the High Court ordered Ben-Gvir’s dismissal, it could trigger a constitutional crisis. Netanyahu’s standard approach is to allow controversial actions to unfold, expecting the courts to intervene, after which he can criticize the judiciary for overstepping and framing it as a threat to his base.



It is critical that Netanyahu and his ministers are held accountable for their actions and do not continue undermining the state’s democratic institutions. The hope is that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the petitioners, unlike the previous time when a similar petition was dismissed. If the court hesitates to act, it should take inspiration from Miara’s unwavering defense of the rule of law.

