Monarch House Celebrates Opening Of Its 15Th Clinic In Canada

Monarch House Ltd ("Monarch House"), a Canadian of interdisciplinary behavioural health centres opens its 15th clinic, located in Fleetwood, Surrey.

- Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch HouseSURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch House Ltd ("Monarch House"), a Canadian network of interdisciplinary behavioural health centres focused on serving children and youth with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental delays, is proud to announce the opening of its 15th clinic, located in Fleetwood, Surrey.This milestone underscores Monarch House's dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals and families impacted by neurodevelopmental needs, offering tailored, evidence-based services. By integrating the expertise of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and mental health professionals, Monarch House continues to lead the way in holistic and collaborative care across Canada."Sincere gratitude to the families we serve for their continued support, allowing us to make our expansion to help more families and communities possible," shared Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch House. "Belonging is at the heart of what we do, and this clinic will be a nurturing space where families can feel safe, appreciated, and receive quality support."This expansion follows recent successful clinic openings of a second location in Burnaby, BC, Burlington, ON and Langley, BC, as part of Monarch House's ongoing growth strategy.For more information about the new Fleetwood clinic and the services offered, interested families are invited to contact (778) 262-1100 or visit .**About Monarch House**Founded in 2008, with clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Monarch House prioritizes outcomes for children and families by improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs throughout their lifespan. Monarch House's Board Certified Behaviour Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and mental health professionals work collaboratively and individually as required to deliver evidence-based services. Monarch House is committed to continuous learning and conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. Monarch House is supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

