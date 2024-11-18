Ukrainian Forces Repel 42 Enemy Attacks In Kurakhove Sector And 32 In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 17, 149 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines. The Ukrainian repelled 42 enemy in the Kurakhove sector and 32 in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, November 18, posted on , Ukrinform reports.

The situation at the front remains tense. The enemy is employing its superiority in manpower and equipment to continuously attack the positions of the Defense Forces. The Ukrainian defenders are maintaining a resilient defense against the Russian onslaught and inflicting substantial losses on the enemy.

Yesterday, Russian troops launched three missile attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas. The attacks included a large-scale missile and air strike.

In total, the enemy used 132 missiles, launched 85 air strikes, in particular, deployed 141 glide bombs.

In addition, the Russian army carried out more than 4,700 attacks, including 111 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,699 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, one command post, one radar and one EW station.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the defense forces near Vovchansk and Starytsia four times, actively using bomber aircraft.

In the Kupiansk sector, 10 Russian attacks were recorded over the past day. The defenders repelled Russian attacks near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and Kolisnykivka.

The enemy launched six attacks in the Lyman sector . Russian forces attempted to disrupt the defense of the Ukrainian troops near Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Terny and Cherneshchyna.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , one combat engagement took place in the vicinity of Bila Hora over the last day.

Using bomber aircraft in the Toretsk sector , the Russian army launched three attacks towards Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 32 enemy assault and offensive operations in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Yuriyivka, Hryhorivka, Pustynka and Petrivka.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks in the Kurakhove sector . Russian troops were most actively trying to advance near Nova Illinka, Berestky, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Zorya, Maksymilianivka, Dale, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Yelizavetivka and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russians conducted eight assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Trudove, Novodvorivka, Rivnopillia and Rozdolivka. In addition, the enemy attacked Velyka Novosilka with attack and bomber aircraft.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaipole sector .

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Novoandriivka.

Four times, Russian troops tried unsuccessfully to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces units from their positions in the Prydniprovske sector .

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Russian aircraft continue attacks on villages and towns.

Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted 26 air strikes with 33 guided aerial bombs on their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the invaders from the territory of the Russian Federation are actively using artillery and aircraft to strike the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to November 18, 2024 amounted to about 722,440 people, including 1,560 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.

Photo: General Staff