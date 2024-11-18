SBU In Kharkiv Detains Russian Agents Responsible For Blowing Up Car With Soldier And Plotting Further Terrorist Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a Russian GRU task force group that had blown up a car with a Ukrainian soldier and was plotting further attacks.



According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBU press center.

The SBU counterintelligence neutralized an agent and combat group of the Russian military intelligence (known as GRU) in Kharkiv. The perpetrators committed terrorist attacks in the city and spied on units of the Defense Forces.

In June 20204, the perpetrators blew up a serviceman's car. He was seriously injured.

To commit the terrorist attack, the suspects tracked down the car's parking lot in Kharkiv and planted an improvised explosive device under it.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the group consisted of four Kharkiv residents: a software engineer, a former military officer and two unemployed people.

The group's activities were coordinated by a "DPR special forces" militant fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front and cooperating with the Russian GRU.

The group's activities were coordinated by a "DPR special forces" militant fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front and cooperating with the Russian GRU.

On his instructions, after the car blast, the agents were preparing another terrorist attack against the Defense Forces.

To do this, they made another explosive device and attempted to hide it in a specially arranged place.

At the same time, the perpetrators were tasked with tracking and blowing up a train transporting military equipment to the front line.

The SBU counterintelligence documented the crimes of Russian agents and detained all four members of the group.

One of the defendants was detained in a forest belt, where he tried to hide a box with an explosive device.

The other agents were detained at their residences. During the searches, explosives were seized from them, as well as mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes.

The SBU investigators have served the detainees with suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Part 2, Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law); Part 1, Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

The issue of additional qualification of the agents' crimes under Article 113 (sabotage) and 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code is also being resolved.

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The special operation was conducted by the SBU in the Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

Photo: SBU