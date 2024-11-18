Emergency Service Shows Consequences Of Missile Strike On Apartment Building In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the demolition of structures and removal of debris continues at the site of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile.

Oleh Strilka, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, said this in a commentary to Kordon

“At 00.30, the rescuers completed the rescue operations (at the site of the Russian missile hit - ed.). Throughout the night, the 'invincibility point' we had set up worked here. In the morning, when it dawned, more rescuers came here to inspect more territory,” Strilka said.

He noted that rescuers are currently working to clear the rubble.

Strilka also said that psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

In addition, rescuers from Romny have arrived to help Sumy rescuers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 17 at 20:37, the enemy launched a missile attack on a residential neighborhood in Sumy. Eleven people were killed, including two children. As many as 89 were injured.



Photo: Kordon