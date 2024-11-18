Informatics Award Launches Kuwait's 2Nd Hackathon Competition
KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The 24th edition of His Highness sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award launched on Monday the second Kuwait Hackathon competition, which is part of its platform to encourage creativity and excellence amongst the youth.
A Hackathon is an event where a large group collaborates on projects related to computer programming.
Chairman of the high organizing committee of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award Eng. Bassem Al-Shammari told KUNA that the second Kuwait Hackathon aimed at developing national Economy via encouraging digital entrepreneurship amongst the youth.
He affirmed that the competition would help shape the skills of the youth and release their creativity.
Member of the Board of Trustees and the Higher Organizing Committee Rajab Al-Aloush revealed that 84 Hackathon projects within Kuwait registered until last October, revealing that 15 entities had cooperated in organizing the event.
He indicated that the first stage of the competition resulted in the inclusion of 22 teams in creation development camp from November fourth until the ninth.
He noted that this stage provided participants with technical and pioneering knowledge for their respective digital projects and also enabled them to exchange views with expertize.
Teams were now working on winning one of the first positions of the competition during the final stage, Al-Aloush said.
The first Kuwait Hackathon was launched in 2019 to help participants provide creative programming solutions to issues pertaining to the country and society. The participants are the "creme de la creme" of university students who were positively impacted by the competition. (end)
