Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital Opens As A Comprehensive 24-Hour Animal Care Center

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2024 -Peticare Medical Group proudly announces the grand reopening of its fully upgraded Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital in Kwun Tong. The 15,000-square-foot facility, upgraded this year, stands as one of Hong Kong's few comprehensively equipped animal hospitals, providing cutting-edge medical services for pets and their owners.Operating 24/7, Peticare Kowloon East offers round-the-clock outpatient, emergency, and inpatient services, ensuring timely treatment for pets at any hour. The hospital boasts state-of-the-art equipment, including a large-bore CT scanner, MRI, ultrasound, and X-ray. Its surgical suite rivals human hospitals in its sophistication, featuring separate sterilization and anesthesia areas, and a C-arm for precision procedures. This makes it one of very few animal hospitals in Hong Kong with such comprehensive surgical capabilities. The 24-hour inpatient ward includes separate cat and dog wards, a large-dog ward, an ICU, and isolation wards, all with sophisticated monitoring equipment and dedicated staff supervision. Additional services include veterinary dentistry, a laboratory, a dispensary (both Western and Chinese medicine), and a complementary therapy room offering acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine treatments. Peticare Medical Group believes that 'Because family matters,' treating pets as cherished members of the family, and is committed to 24/7 care for the well-being of pets, owners, and staff.The hospital features a spacious waiting area designed for the comfort of pet owners. This area is divided into separate cat and dog waiting areas to create a relaxing environment for pets. Pet owners can also borrow pheromone-infused towels from reception, which can help soothe anxious cats when placed over their carriers.In the first quarter of 2025, Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital will open a dedicated 'Exotic Pets' department, expanding its services to a wider range of animal companions.The hospital amenities include a professional ICU, a state-of-the-art dental surgery, the latest CT Scan facilities, and a fully equipped surgical suite. In addition, there are dedicated cat inpatient wards and dedicated dog inpatient wards, providing a comfortable and quiet environment that allows pets to feel relaxed and safe during their medical treatment. The overall setting not only boasts excellent facilities but also emphasizes the comfort and health of every small animal.Beyond providing compassionate care, Peticare Medical Group actively pursues research and innovation. Past achievements include Pawsible's medical monitoring device, which won third place in the SVA Innovation Incubation Program (co-hosted by the Hong Kong Science Park and the Hong Kong Designers Association) and was showcased for a year. Furthermore, a collaboration between veterinarians and animal nutritionists led to the development of PetsFarm fresh pet food. This line offers seven nutritious and palatable meal options, ensuring pets receive their daily nutritional requirements for a healthy and delicious dining experience.Peticare Medical Group has a strong record of supporting community initiatives and pet welfare programs. Past collaborations include participation in adoption days organized by the Hong Kong Cat and Dog Adoption Association, the Keng Ku Lei Sen sterilization program, vaccination drives at HKDR and Love N Care kennels, and fundraising for Pawmiseland's 'Farewell to Stray Animals International Dog Day' campaign. The Group has also partnered with the Chinese Hong Kong Veterinary Association (CHKVA) to host veterinary CPD Ultrasound workshops, with Hill's Pet Nutrition for dental-focused seminars, and with an animal physiotherapy center for workshops on intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). These collaborations aim to educate the public and pet owners about animal health and well-being.Senior VeterinarianBVSc (Melb), CVA (IVAS), ACVCHM (IVAS)Dr. Katherine Sze graduated from the University of Melbourne in 2008. In some of the attachments during her veterinary studies, Katherine was surprised to have seen cases that showed promising improvement with alternative therapies. Since then she had developed interest in alternative treatments in addition to conservative veterinary medicine. Within 2 years of graduation, Katherine became certified acupuncturist and has practised acupuncture since. Having seen what acupuncture can do for the animals, she hoped patients in her hands can benefit from combination of both Western and Chinese Medicine. So she was determined and became a certified Chinese herbalist couple of years later. Over the years, she had also further her studies in small animal internal medicine and nutrition. She is also dedicated to become certified animal physiotherapist in the near future. Katherine always bears this in her mind, 'treat any animal like your own pet', and she thinks this is what keeps her motivated throughout the years. At home, Katherine has a responsive cat called Yau Yau, and a friendly chinchilla named Chau Chau. She has recently adopted a hyperactive dog that needs extra attention, just like her twin boys. About Peticare Medical Group

Peticare Medical Group, established in 2013, is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of pets and their owners. Founded on the belief that 'Because family matters,' Peticare focuses on delivering exceptional veterinary care, leveraging technology, data, and expertise to enhance the lives of animals. The name 'Peticare,' a portmanteau of 'Pet-I-Care,' reflects the Group's core philosophy: 'Your Pet I Care.' Every member of the Peticare team cherishes and loves animals, treating each life with empathy and understanding. The founders consistently encourage their staff to put themselves in the shoes of both pets and their owners.

Peticare provides 24/7 veterinary services, ensuring round-the-clock care for pets. Employing top veterinary professionals, the Group offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing medical care, nutrition (PetsFarm), boarding, and grooming ('medical, food, housing, and beauty'). Guided by four core values pet health, owner peace of mind, employee happiness, and research innovation Peticare strives to enhance the well-being of pets, owners, and its staff. The Group's three animal hospitals Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital, Peticare West Kowloon Animal Hospital, and Peticare Hong Kong Island West Animal Hospital work collaboratively to elevate the standard of pet healthcare. The dedicated research team continuously innovates to improve the quality of life for animals.

Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital

Address:G/F, Theatre Building, 9 Tung Ming Street, Kwun Tong

Tel:2345 6504

Fax:2345 2963

Email:...

Peticare Kowloon West Animal Hospital

Address: 2 Man Yuen Street, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel:3500 5800

Fax:2889 3308

Email:...

Peticare Westland Animal Hospital

Address:Shop 3, G/F, 27 Praya, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Tel:3500 5830

Fax:2623 0080

Email:...

Peticare Kowloon East Animal Hospital