LAOS Network Lists Token Forges Partnership With Sequence To Bring Scalable Free-2-Play Gaming To Web3

In conjunction with its token listing on centralized exchanges (MEXC, Bit2Me), parachain LAOS is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Sequence , the all-in-one development for integrating web3 into games, to bring Free-2-Play game mechanics to blockchain gaming, now achievable at an unprecedented scale.

By leveraging Sequence's robust web3 technology stack, LAOS Network addresses key challenges in blockchain gaming, including high gas fees and network congestion, to deliver a seamless experience with web3 asset ownership. This partnership is meant to allow developers to easily harness LAOS's“Bridgeless Minting” to tokenize in-game assets onto any EVM blockchain, while keeping minting costs low enough to suit even the high transaction volumes required by Free-2-Play models. Sequence's established integrations as the only verified EVM-based web3 Embedded Wallet solution on major gaming engine stores like the Unity App Store and Unreal Marketplace are set to facilitate LAOS's ongoing mission to bridge traditional and blockchain gaming.

The Sequence partnership builds on LAOS Network's recent growth, following collaborations with MetaverseMe for Free-2-Play blockchain gaming, Netherak Demons in ARPG mechanics (a Sequence gaming partner), and The Mines Run , a cyberpunk runner game on Ethereum, and Life's Meta , an AI-powered social simulator. Each partnership leverages LAOS Network to bring scalable minting and on-chain dynamics to the forefront of their gameplay. Furthermore, by the end of 2024, LAOS promises to extend its Bridgeless Minting technology to minting NFTs at scale directly on Bitcoin without relying on Layer-2 solutions, bridges, or the limitations of existing options like Ordinals.







Adding to its market presence, on the 19th of November 2024 the LAOS Network utility token will be accessible for trading on mexc and bit2me , offering the global LAOS community the ability to trade on these prominent exchanges.

LAOS Network and Sequence invite developers to explore the transformative potential of their partnership through the LAOS Grant Program . This program provides a wealth of resources from both LAOS and Sequence, including dedicated mentorship, development support, advisory services, and essential tools for launching and scaling web3 games. With a total of 190M $LAOS tokens in funding, the program aims to support promising web3 projects leveraging the LAOS infrastructure, working to empower developers to bring innovative gaming experiences to life and advance the web3 gaming ecosystem.

About LAOS Network

LAOS Network is an innovative Layer-1 blockchain designed to enable large-scale minting of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on any chain, without incurring the high gas fees typically associated with these networks. Its bridgeless minting technology allows for the seamless creation of digital assets on blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Hedera, while eliminating network congestion issues. As a parachain on Polkadot, LAOS benefits from battle-tested security and cross-chain interoperability through Polkadot's Universal Location system. This allows LAOS to support large-scale gaming and digital asset ecosystems without the friction of traditional bridging solutions. The LAOS Network Utility Token will soon be tradable at

About Sequence

Sequence is an all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Users can onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence's award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence's easy-to-integrate platform works to solve blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games, thousands of developers, and powering millions of users, Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more.

